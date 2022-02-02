Money Diary: A 36-Year-Old Teacher On Maternity On 44k

Monthly Expenses



Housing costs: £962+ £238 overpayment to round it up to £1,200 total. Split the cost with my husband so pay half each.

Loan payments: None. I had my university fees paid through a bursary. This was due to coming from a low-income family.

Savings? I normally save £600 a month although now I’m on maternity I’m only saving £100 a month. I also invest £50 a month in stocks and shares through the Evestor platform. I have paid in £5,400 and it's currently worth £6,300. I have a further £35,700 in various savings accounts, some easy access such as Nationwide and NatWest (although they have rubbish interest rates now) plus some in Atom (fixed saver so can’t access for a few years but has a better interest rate) and also some cash in premium bonds. My husband and I both contribute £20 monthly for each of our children which goes into a stocks and shares ISA plus a savings account (£40 total together and half into each account).

Pension? I pay in 10% of my salary (around £250) and my employer contributes a further 16%. This will soon be rising to 23% so many private schools are pulling out of the scheme. I pay in an extra £50 monthly (pre-tax) as an additional voluntary contribution (AVC) so I’ll have a small lump sum from that when I’m around 57.

Utilities: Water bill £120 quarterly, internet £24, council tax £201, Bulb £57 (recently lowered as we had built up too much credit).

All other monthly payments: I halve the following payments with my husband: home contents insurance £12, Ecologi £14 (a company which invests in environmental projects and plants trees on your behalf). Roughly £600 a month childcare fees (A is at school so there is no cost and S is home with me for now so we only pay for E. This will go down even further as we will soon get the 30 hours free from the government. We have had low childcare costs since September as A started school and we enrolled E at a private nursery which is owned by my workplace so I get a 60% discount. From my personal account, I pay £9 phone contract, £25 pet insurance and £20 a month to charity. I pay my car insurance in one go at the start of the year, roughly £400.

Subscriptions: Netflix £5.99 paid from the joint account. I pay £9.99 biannually for a copy of Cosmopolitan.