Money Diary: A Secondary School Teacher On 29.6k

Early on, we didn’t talk about money as a family. I sometimes overheard my parents arguing about money as we were not as well off as other people and this annoyed my dad. After Dad’s health took a turn, Mum avoided talking to him about money as it was a trigger for him and so she would talk/vent to me instead. This was mostly about the fact that we did not have any money and, once I was earning money, whether or not I could lend her some, which I always did.