Money Diary: A 24-Year-Old Systems Engineer On 30k

My parents were always very open about our finances and my mum has always been very financially savvy. My dad was made redundant when I was about 15 and never worked full-time again so finances were tight for quite a few years, which has made me aware of how important financial security is and to always have a buffer. I credit my mum for teaching me how important it is as a woman to be fully aware of your household's finances and maintain financial independence/awareness when in a relationship.



If you have, when did you move out of your parents'/guardians' house?