Money Diary: A 24-Year-Old Systems Engineer On 30k

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.
Occupation: Systems engineer
Industry: Defence
Age: 24
Location: Southeast
Salary: £30,050
Paycheque amount: £1,967.66
Number of housemates: One (my boyfriend, J)
Pronouns: She/her
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: £795 rent for a one-bed flat, split with my boyfriend.
Loan payments: £40 student loan deduction each month taken straight from my pay.
Savings? £3,581.99 in a LISA and £100 in a Hargreaves stocks and shares ISA (this was only started this month as part of my 2022 goal to start investing).
Utilities: Split between J and me: £150 council tax, £50-60 electricity, £13.37 TV licence, £14 broadband, £3.70 contents insurance. We pay £126.55 for water twice a year.
All other monthly payments: £19.55 flexible leave purchase and £10 Charities Aid Foundation contribution from my net pay each month. £10.79 SIM-only contract. Subscriptions: £7.99 Disney+, £12.50 Camelot lottery, £12.47 contact lenses. VW service plan £10.59 (I split this with J as we share a car and pay our insurance and tax upfront for the year).
Pension? I pay 5% of my salary, which is £127.08 per month, and my employer contributes 10%, so roughly £240.
Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?
I got a student loan to pay for my course fees. I also got a maintenance loan but this didn’t even cover my rent let alone money to live off. My parents were very generous and gave me £200 per month during term to live off. I also worked over summer and Christmas while at home to save some money to cover me during term time.
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?
My parents were always very open about our finances and my mum has always been very financially savvy. My dad was made redundant when I was about 15 and never worked full-time again so finances were tight for quite a few years, which has made me aware of how important financial security is and to always have a buffer. I credit my mum for teaching me how important it is as a woman to be fully aware of your household's finances and maintain financial independence/awareness when in a relationship.
If you have, when did you move out of your parents'/guardians' house?
If you have, when did you move out of your parents'/guardians' house?
I moved out for university at 18 for three years, then lived back at home for one year before moving out again.
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself? Does anyone else cover any aspects of your financial life?
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself? Does anyone else cover any aspects of your financial life?
I became completely financially independent after university, no one else covers any aspects of my financial life.
What was your first job and why did you get it?
What was your first job and why did you get it?
My first job was a paper round at 15. My dad went with me to the corner shop to ask and I started the next day and did it every single morning at 6.30am (bar Christmas Day) for over a year. I got it because I never had pocket money and had to ask for money each time I needed it, which got old quick.
Do you worry about money now?
Do you worry about money now?
For the most part no, but I do have the background worry about saving enough to get onto the property ladder etc. I try not to feel pressured by others around me buying property quickly (especially as they are normally heavily supported by parents' finances to do this).
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income?
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income?
No.