Money Diary: A Student Service Adviser On 35k

This week: "I'm 31, living in London and working in student services in Higher education. I spent my twenties travelling the world and working in different countries, so my finances were very boom and bust. During this time I never paid into a pension or saved for a house. I sometimes feel a little like I'm playing catch up but the Covid pandemic made me realise that life is too short not to do what makes you happy. I used my twenties to be carefree and adventurous, and as I enter my thirties I feel ready to be a little more ‘serious’ while still treating myself and my loved ones. I live with my partner B, and we are from similar backgrounds and earn similar salaries, so we split everything down the middle but we occasionally treat each other too. Currently we are saving for a house long-term, but short-term we are saving for big holidays this summer to Spain and South America. We definitely don’t want children and this gives us a lot of breathing room when it comes to our finances."