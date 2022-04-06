Money Diary: A 22-Year-Old Student in Scotland on 4.1k

Housing costs: £725. I am very lucky that my parents help me out with rent, although I want to pay for a couple of months this semester.

Loan payments: £37,000 student loan for my undergrad (Scottish universities do four-year courses) and £16,622 maintenance loan (also split across four years). I haven’t started paying this back yet, although I always feel anxious when I think about how high these figures are.

Pension?: No, I don’t think so.

Savings?: £8,271 in a Help to Buy ISA (this is money that I was able to save while working in my local supermarket during my gap year and the pandemic). £2,200 in Santander 123, £50.83 in an Everyday Saver (leftover birthday money I’ve been keeping to spend on a nice meal or day out). £45.60 in a Monzo ‘Leftover pot’, which was leftover from last week’s budget.

Utilities: £5.99 WiFi, £25 Gas, £15 Electricity. As students we don’t need to pay Council Tax, and as we’re in Scotland we don’t need to pay for water either.

All other monthly payments: My dad is very kind and pays for my phone contract on the family plan. Subscriptions: £5.99 Spotify Student + Headspace, £3.99 Amazon Prime Student (which my parents and sister also use), £0.79 Apple Cloud Storage, 100 GB Google Photos Storage £1.79, £20 Pret Coffee, £7.99 Disney+.