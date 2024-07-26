This week: "I’m 32 and live with my husband and our 2-year-old twins. Since we married we have seen all income as joint and up until last year I worked in account management, bringing in circa £70k a year. My want to be with my children while they are young (plus childcare costs for two are insane!) made me decide to become a stay-at-home parent for a few years and I love it! I have since taken a small, zero-hours contract job with a charity, which I can do in the evenings. I plan to go back into the workforce on more hours once my children are in school. It feels daunting to rely on someone else’s salary and I'm conscious of the impression it has on my young children, but I remind myself that feminism is about having the choice. I know too many women who work because they have to, and too many who stay home because they can’t afford to work, so I am privileged to have the choice to do what I love. Childcare is undervalued both as a career and in society, and my husband and I are very clear our roles are equal to the success of our home and family. We are pleased that our setup allows us a life that is a little bit slower, a lot more secondhand and low-key and thus, for us, more enjoyable. I also love the challenge of living on a budget."