Money Diary: A Stay-At-Home Parent On A £38,000 Household Income

This week: "I'm a 27 year-old first-time mum to a gorgeous (and very active!) 11 month-old baby. We live in a large town in the South West and have been based here for four years, moving here for my job shortly after we got married. My husband found work here and we bought a two bed mid-terrace house in 2022, so we're settled here for now, an alien concept to me as I moved around very frequently as a child!I'm currently on the last month of the unpaid portion of my maternity leave (I was previously a children's social worker, earning £38,000), however I've decided not to go back to work for now as there wasn't enough flexibility offered by my employer. F will only be this small once so I don't want to regret not being at home with her! I found my job super rewarding, although very full on and am a little sad not to be going back in any capacity but know that being at home is the right place for now. This decision came in the same month my husband took a significant (£16,000) pay cut, to move from a job he wasn't enjoying to one that's already giving him much more job satisfaction and better long term prospects. While we've both made pretty drastic financial decisions in the last few months, we feel really settled that they're the right decisions for our family for now.We are trying to save for a hopeful move to a larger house in a couple of years (ideally so we can have more kids), as well as doing up bits of our current house. My husband is naturally much more frugal than I am, although I like to think I'm generally quite financially sensible and savvy about finding offers, but I'm definitely more prone to treating myself than T is. I think we're pretty good at living within our means, although we're adjusting to what that looks like with our new budget."