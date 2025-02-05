Money Diary: A Stay-At-Home Parent On A £38,000 Household Income

Do you worry about money now?

Yes and no. I know that we're able to live within our means and budget effectively, with various pots that guide our spending on non-necessary items. However, I do worry about how much we'll be able to save due to our reduced income and what this means for the future. We'd love to have two or three more children, but would struggle to fit in our current house and I wonder whether we'll be able to afford to move house without me going back to work. I know that my family would always support us if we ever found ourselves struggling and feel very lucky to have that safety net.