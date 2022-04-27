Money Diary: A 32-Year-Old Social Services Manager On 60k

Housing costs: £550 mortgage. I went with a long-term mortgage of 30 plus years as I was worried at the time that if I did not have a job (in case my mental health did not improve) or a well-paid one (if I decided to try other careers where I’d start from the bottom again), I may not be able to afford it. My boyfriend pays £650 a month (inclusive of all bill payments).

Loan payments: Student loan. I think this is roughly £25/30k or something along those lines. It just comes out of my pay so I don’t pay much attention to it to be honest.

Pension? Yes, I have a basic one but do not actually know what it is. I need to look into this and be more on the ball with it.

Savings? £16,000 at present but this will be used to overpay my mortgage as with all my current income. I save £2,000 a month minimum towards the mortgage overpayment plus anything left in my account at the end of the month.

Utilities: Council tax £160, Bulb £75, BT £31, water £11.03. I also pay £159 for my TV annually.

All other monthly payments: £10 SIM only contract, £50 gym. £700 yearly for car insurance, tax and MOT. Subscriptions: Specsavers £14 every three months. Social Work England £90 annually.