Money Diary: A Single Mum With Two Kids Living In London On 26k

This week: "I’m a single mum of two small humans (SH) – E and K – and one cat. I have an autoimmune condition, pernicious anaemia, which has led to permanent nerve and neurological damage. It manifests in fatigue, pain, slips, trips and falls, low immune system and problems with my cognitive function. We’ve lived in London for about 18 months, I moved us when I got offered this job after graduating. We are all still adjusting to city life and I hope we can return to the east coast before too long."
Industry: Civil servant in a magistrates' court
Age: 30
Location: London
Salary: £26k
Paycheque amount: £1555.53 + £317 disability benefit + £117 child tax credit + £137.60 child benefit = £2127.13 total
Number of housemates: Two small humans aged 9 and 11, one cat and 28% of a boyfriend.
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: £850 rent, £36 parking, £153 council tax
Loan payments: £9 student loan
Utilities: £54 electric, £14 union membership, £48 car insurance
Transportation: £140 travel card *sad*
Phone bill: £54 for mine, £9 for E’s
Savings? £50 Help to Save, £100 into stocks and shares ISA, which I am trying to transfer into a LISA but I keep forgetting! £25 into each SH’s savings account. £50 into emergencies and maintenance for the car or white goods
Other: £10.40 for prepaid prescriptions, £40 for over the counter medications and supplements
