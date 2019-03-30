Money Diary: A Single Mum On Dialysis Making 36k As Head Of Marketing

This week: "I am a 25-year-old living on my own with my daughter in the southwest. I’ve worked my arse off to get where I am in my career now, and promised myself when my daughter was one that I would get to my 'career pinnacle' and a flexible/remote-working job by the time she started school. She started last September and I am lucky enough to work from home 3.25 days a week! In September 2018, I started dialysis six nights a week for kidney failure so my 'exciting life plans’ (holidays, pets, weekends away, general sources of excitement, joy and happiness) are on hold for the next year or two while I wait for a transplant. My dad was recently diagnosed with terminal cancer and given three months to live, so me and my mum are trying to save now to move into a house together once she retires in the next year or two so she doesn’t have to be on her own (she’s 72).