Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?

I was raised in an average-income family, and I remember my parents working overtime to save up as much as they could. They rarely took days off and actually enjoyed working more than having time off! I definitely inherited these workaholic traits from them. Both of my parents have always been frugal and savvy with money, which has certainly shaped my attitude towards money. My mum taught me the 50/30/20 rule when I got my first full-time job, and since I was living at home at the time, I didn’t really have many expenses, and I ended up saving more than two-thirds of my salary.