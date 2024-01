This week: “I’m a 29-year-old SEO specialist living in London. After graduating from university, I worked in the corporate sector for a year and a half. However, due to the stressful and unrewarding workload, I took a leap and switched to freelancing, where I managed to earn much more for fewer hours. After four years, for personal reasons, I took another leap and moved to the UK, took a pay cut, and transitioned from freelancing back to a full-time corporate setting. Surprisingly, it turned out to be one of the best decisions I’ve made. Now I find myself in a healthy, supportive work environment, and most importantly, I’m happy with my job. In terms of finances, I find joy in saving money and sometimes might get a bit too obsessed with it. However, I’ve adopted a more relaxed approach – as long as I’m meeting my monthly saving goal (£600–700), I can dip into my spending pot for whatever I want. My current goal is to buy a place as soon as possible. However, this is proving difficult amid the ongoing cost of living crisis and interest rate hikes, especially on a single income!”