Money Diary: A Senior Quality Improvement Manager On £58,000

This week: "I’m a 31-year-old NHS manager living in Bristol. I’ve lived here for the last four years after moving here from London after a bad breakup. I bought my first house with my partner at the end of 2022 in a chaotic and expensive housing market. I've worked for the NHS for almost ten years, but I'm starting to think about leaving for a project/programme management role with a better salary and benefits for my level of responsibility. I started out adulthood with a really bad attitude to money and spent most of university and my first year after graduation in my overdraft. Once my student overdraft ended, I took control of my finances and took out a graduate loan to pay off my overdraft. I probably managed to save for a house deposit a little bit faster due to COVID, despite paying steep rent at the time and not having any family help. We have now been in the house for a year and I am trying to build my savings back up to pay for renovations and have an emergency fund again. I use Monzo pots to manage my spending and generally stay within my budget, although I definitely treat myself more often than might still be considered a treat!"