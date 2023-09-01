This week: "I’m a 27-year-old government policy officer living in Newcastle. I’ve lived here for about five years but I was born and raised in Wales. I met my partner, J, in uni and as he has family around here we moved back after graduation. I’m still torn between being here and trying to move us closer to my family in Wales but for now we’re very settled. Newcastle and the surrounding areas have basically everything you could want and they are so cheap compared to some major cities so it’s a no-brainer right now. I’ve been really lucky to fall into a number of jobs that sound really tedious but have ended up being perfect for me. I studied English literature and the careers advice is always 'become a teacher'. My whole family are teachers and I’ve seen firsthand that it’s way tougher than people think so that put me right off. Instead I got a graduate job with a local council, which allowed me to do a range of surprisingly interesting things, from climate change policy to local tourism. My current job is around the impact of new technologies, which I’d never have thought would be my cup of tea but turns out to be absolutely fascinating. I also get to work with ministers, which can be daunting but also really exciting.