Money Diary: A Secondary School Teacher On £45,148

This week: “I’m a 32-year-old secondary teacher originally from Australia. After finishing university, I moved to the UK to teach in 2013, and part of my two-year youth visa was spent working at a boarding school in the countryside. I was very much keen on staying in Europe, so I worked at an international school in Germany for the next two years. My A-level equivalent in German came in handy there! Then through a mutual friend, I met my husband, A, who’s also a teacher. We looked into him moving to Germany, or me moving back to England, and then I happened to land a job at the same school as him. After a five-year visa, I got my permanent residency. All up, it’s cost around £10,000 for the right to stay in a country I wasn’t born in. This February, we moved house, and in April, we got married in France. I’ve always been sensible with money, and I save what I can, without denying myself anything I want within reason.”