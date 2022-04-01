Money Diary: A 24-Year-Old School Teacher On 29k

Generally I would say that I’m a spender but I’m trying to be a saver! I have a few money goals that I’m working towards at the moment. Long-term goals are to save for a deposit for a house (a chill £30k going by house prices in the area) and a newer car (or at least one with A/C). Short-term goals are to save for a nice holiday with C, as we haven’t been abroad together yet. I work two evenings per week tutoring and work late on the other days. I try not to bring work home but C is very understanding if it does happen. We try to keep a structure throughout the week and relax a little at the weekend. This is when we spend the majority of our money."



Occupation: Teacher

Industry: Education (public sector)

Age: 24

Location: Hertfordshire

Salary: £29,000 plus £3,000 per year in tutoring (subject to tax)

Paycheque amount: £1,750 per month plus £300 per month for tutoring

Number of housemates: One

Pronouns: She/her



Monthly Expenses



Housing costs: £425 each for rent.

Loan payments: £11 student loan, taken out of paycheque.

Savings? £50 to emergency pot, £400 to ISA/house deposit, £300 to tutoring pot, £250 to car pot.

Pension? I pay 8.6% of my salary into my pension and my school matches this. I have about £5,000 in my pension at the moment.

Utilities: £200 each for bills (council tax, TV licence, water, electricity, Wi-Fi and contents insurance).

All other monthly payments: £25 phone bill, £25 gym membership, £25 car warranty. Subscriptions: £10 Spotify, £6 Netflix, £7 union fees.