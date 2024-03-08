Money Diary: A School Liaison Coordinator On £30,500

This week: “I’m 27 and I work in the recruitment department at a university. I was born and bred in Brighton, where I lived for my whole life up until two months ago when I moved to Manchester. This is the first time living away from my family and it’s the first time my boyfriend and I — we’ve been together for two years – have lived together. We live with our son, a chihuahua poodle mix. I work from home most days and I feel like I spend most of my money on small little ‘treats’ to perk up my days. Currently, I’m really enjoying renting and living in a fun apartment block — mine has a gym which I love! I’m very creative: I studied musical theatre and I’m always doing something creative on the side of my day-to-day job, whether that’s a podcast, singing at a bottomless brunch or making TikToks.”