Money Diary: A Sales Manager In London On 40k

Housing costs: £796 (half the mortgage + half the service charge).

Loan payments: £139 student loan. T and his friends are Scottish and don’t have student loans, which makes this payment painful. Only approx 12 more years until it’s paid off (trying to think positively)...

Utilities: We pay £130 each for half of gas and electric, water, internet, TV licence and council tax.

Transportation: £130ish. This changes each week as I am often visiting other companies. I like to walk across the park to the train station to get a bit of exercise in but if I’m tired or want to save some money I get the bus all the way home – takes forever but that’s what podcasts are for, right?

Phone bill: £46. I thought this was pretty good as I am paying for the phone as well but I seem to get judged a lot for this, so I am second-guessing myself.

Savings? I got a big tax rebate this year (£2,368.80) as the taxman apparently didn’t give me a tax-free allowance last year. However, I’ve convinced myself that they are going to ask for it back so I have put it in savings until a safe amount of time has passed. One of my best friends is getting married in a very beautiful but very long-haul location next year so I have been putting money aside each month and so far have about £520 in the kitty for spending money. I have £330 in an emergency flat fund to pay for all those plumbers/boilermen/white goods engineers/carpet cleaners (never get cream carpets!). I have £600 saved that I got for my 21st to learn how to drive. Seven years later and I still cannot drive but at least I have not spent the money – it is on my to-do list, I promise! Finally, I have a high-interest savings account which I can put a max of £300 in per month but I am not allowed to touch it for a year. In light of trying to be sensible, I am putting the money I used to use to pay off my debt into this account. I only set it up last month, so it has £300 in it.

Other: Extra iCloud storage because doesn’t everyone? £0.79. Monthly contact lens (I only need one contact lens…long story) £7.50. Netflix £8.99 – I am the family provider on this and I stand superior until I remember that my mum buys me a V&A membership card every year. Finally, my gym membership – ha! Jokes, I don’t do that.