Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.
Today, a translator in Rome, trading burgers for shaved truffles and drinking all the red wine. Editor's note: All prices have been converted to GBP.
Industry: Industrial and artistic design, translator
Age: 33
Location: Pomezia, Rome, Italy (I have lived in Florence, Naples, Benevento and finally, for six years, Rome.)
Salary: Roughly £32,000
Paycheque amount per month: Generally, £1,500 post-tax (we pay 46% tax here, a hefty fee)
Number of roommates: 0
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: £557 (I have 110 square metres, and I live 40km south of Rome, between the oceans and the mountains. The train ride to the city is only 32 minutes.)
Utilities: £92
Phone bill: Expensed to work
Health insurance: Social health care taken directly from taxes
Savings: American pension plan, £160 monthly
