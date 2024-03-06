Money Diary: A Restaurant Manager On £31,500

This week: “I’m a 29-year-old restaurant manager living in Liverpool. I moved to the city eight years ago and fell in love with it. The last two years has been a bit of a whirlwind for me as I experienced a sudden loss and decided the marriage I was in wasn’t working. I found out my ex had got us into debt with our council tax (despite me giving him money for bills every month). Then my father passed away very unexpectedly and I had to deal the aftermath in four different countries (bank accounts and taxes), while trying to support my mum over 5,000 miles away. Despite all of this happening, I am in such a good place in life. I’m so thankful for my friends and current partner for helping me through a really tough time and without them I know I wouldn’t be where I am right now. I was able to buy a house through a gifted deposit, which I am so fortunate for. My work life is fantastic at the moment with a great line manager who is so supportive, and I’ve been accepted onto a management and operations course paid for by work.”