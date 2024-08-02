This week: "I'm 36 years old and working as a residential property solicitor. I have lived in London for the last 15 years after agreeing to come for my postgraduate course as my then boyfriend, now husband, was in the city. I have fallen in love with it here and adore the area we are in now. We have all the advantages of being in London but are also very close to lots of green space. I live with my husband, who I have been with since we were in secondary school, and our 3-year-old son. After maternity leave I returned to work part-time so I could have some additional time with our son. I was so lucky to be able to do this; although doing my job in four days a week was very hard, it was absolutely the best thing to have that extra day with my son for adventures. I returned to work full-time in April this year as we plan on moving soon so I needed a full-time salary to get a big enough mortgage. We have a joint account for all shared expenses e.g. housing and anything connected to our son, and then our own accounts with spending money. My husband earns slightly less than me but puts more into the joint account as I am better at saving. I do the saving and then pay for holidays, car repairs, house maintenance etc. We both get to spend what is left in our accounts however we wish. It seems to work for us."