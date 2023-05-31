Money Diary: A Research Scientist On 43k

Housing costs: £930 rent for my half of a two-bedroom flat.

Loan payments: I have a credit card that I just use for online purchases and always pay off in full at the end of the month. I also have a mega student loan that I try not to look at and I am now paying off through the standard monthly repayments taken from my salary.

Pension? I pay 5% and my employer pays 3%. I worry quite a lot about my pension as I have only just started paying one after being a student for so long, which feels quite late to be starting. I should probably find out about increasing my contributions.

Savings? £7,500 in a Help To Buy ISA that I started when I graduated, £400 in a monthly saver attached to my current account, £900 in Monzo pots that I am saving for holidays this year. Approx. £25,000 in a Stocks & Shares ISA (this is a combination of inherited money and chunks of money saved over the last few years).

Utilities: £20 water, £50 council tax, £50 gas and electric, £16 TV licence, £14 wi-fi.

All other monthly payments: £10 phone, £5 Choose Love, £44 British Cycling (annually). Subscriptions: £9.99 Spotify.