Money Diary: An E-Commerce Project Manager On 38k

This week: "I'm a 24-year-old project manager in an e-commerce agency. I work remotely from home in the southeast. I prioritise spending on travelling and like to go on a number of city breaks and a few other holidays each year. Other than that, most of my spending is on eating out and experiences rather than material goods. One of my goals this year is to build up an emergency savings pot of a couple of months' worth of pay. I had done this previously but then spent it on a new car (which was very much needed). I do feel very privileged that I feel financially secure and owe a lot of this to my parents for educating me about the importance of saving from a very young age. I am also aware that my situation would be different if I were single, as I would have been unable to buy my first home by myself."