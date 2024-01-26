Money Diary: A Project Lead On £46,000

This week: “I’m a 26-year-old project manager from Devon. After I graduated, I was very fortunate to move back in with my parents and then start my first full-time position (and move out into my own place). However, COVID-19 struck, and I spent lockdown in my family home working remotely surrounded by my parents, siblings and dog! Once lockdown restrictions were relaxed, I finally moved into a two-bed flat with a friend and began being more independent again. Recently, I completed on my first house which needed an intensive amount of renovation, so I am learning how to live in DIY chaos! I’m incredibly fortunate that I work in a great team and love my job, and I’m grateful to have received three promotions and pay rises. I’ve been incredibly lucky and also so grateful that my family have been there to support and help me throughout the renovation to save money — I didn’t know my brother was good at tiling! — which has made me more appreciative of the cost of things and hunting for the best deal. I’ve had to spend all my savings on renovation and emergency repairs, which means I have a more negative attitude to money where I feel a lot of guilt with spending money on ‘nice’ things. I’ve always been careful with money, so this is a fairly new feeling of having to justify purchases to myself. My partner, A, is a lot more relaxed with money and spending which I hope to embrace a bit more.”