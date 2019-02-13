I graduated from uni 18 months ago with £5,000 of overdraft and credit card debt. Although I worked two jobs and volunteered while completing my degree, I got stuck into the student debt trap, trying to keep up with my peers from more affluent families and who had more financial support (hindsight is a great thing). I’ve managed to get the debt down to £3,000 and currently repay £160 a month. I’ll be debt-free by March 2021. I like to think I’m now quite good with money – I’ve worked hard to get to where I am in my career and think about what I’m spending a lot more. I organise my money with the jam jar method: one account for bills, one for pure spending money and a third (the joint account) for all things food- and dog-related. Hopefully this money diary can offer some insight into my spending and help me pay off the debt quicker. Or tile my new kitchen, either will do."