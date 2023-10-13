Money Diary: A Primary School Teacher In Leeds On £33.8k

This week: “I’m a 28-year-old primary school teacher, living in a suburb of Leeds. I now live alone after buying a house with a partner and subsequently breaking up. I took on all the house expenses, which allowed him to move out and get a new place (while the re-mortgage completed), as I will be staying in the house on a solo mortgage. Taking on the expenses of the house on my own has been a stretch, but it is so satisfying to work on a house that is your own and I feel so grateful to be in this position. I am trying to take my spending more seriously as I have a lot less disposable income now. This is hard in the summer holidays with so much free time to fill. I’m hoping this money diary will be a good chance to reflect on my outgoings.”