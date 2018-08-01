Money Diary: A Manager Of A Pop Star On 30k

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.
This week...
"I'm a 26-year-old living in east London with my girlfriend. I'm an artist manager in the music industry, day-to-day managing a global pop star, and my girlfriend produces branded content for a film company.
We’ve been together for almost three years and have lived together for two in a flat that we love, but we're looking to move in December as we just can't save and we want to be sensible now and start thinking about our future together. We have just started scheduling viewings of flats we can rent on a tighter budget, to give ourselves enough time to make a decision, but so far we are conflicted!
We both travel a lot for work, so it’s important for us to feel safe, and close to friends when the other is away working, while still being able to somehow save money."
Industry: Music
Age: 26
Location: East London
Salary: £30,000
Paycheque amount: £1,935
Number of housemates: 1 (girlfriend)
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: £725.83 (my half of the rent)
Loan payments: Credit card £75 direct debit
Utilities: £92 each (we split all bills 50/50)
Transportation: Sometimes I use contactless and other times I buy a weekly travel card, depending on my meetings that week, so approx £135
Phone bill: £40
Savings? Oops...
Other: Amazon Fresh £3.50, Spotify £9.99, Netflix £5
