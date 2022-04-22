Money Diary: A 31-Year-Old Policy Officer In London On 39k

I had full financial responsibility for a few years when I graduated from my undergrad. I’ve had short periods of being partly financially dependent on my parents/family in the years since (the longest of which was during my master's). My parents also let me live with them rent-free for five months a few years back, which allowed me to build up some savings so I’m extremely grateful for that. No one covers any aspects of my financial life at this time.



What was your first job and why did you get it?