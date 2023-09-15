Money Diary: A Policy Contractor on 55k

Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?

Of what I remember when I was young, I observed my parents being quite stressed about money. I recall times when my mum's card declined at the grocery store and we had to leave everything there. Our holidays were spent camping around the country, which was a lot of fun, but looking back I realise they were also intentionally affordable. As I entered my teens, my parents became a lot more savvy with money and started to invest in rental property and they began to talk to us every now and then about the importance of saving and also making your money work for you.