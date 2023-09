Money Diary: A Policy Contractor on 55k

Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We're asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last penny.This week: "I’m a 31-year-old New Zealander living in London. My partner, M, and I moved to London last year. We met each other just before COVID and had both planned, separately, to move to London but our plans were put on hold when the world shut down. We ended up buying a house that year, and two years later we moved to London together! We live with a couple of housemates in a lovely flat (we lucked out both with the housemates and the flat). We rent out our house back in New Zealand, which helps contribute to the costs.I worked in the public sector in NZ, and have just started working as a policy contractor in London, although most of my work is remote. When it comes to money, I consider myself quite savvy. I’ve been a saver and budgeter since I was young. About five years ago, I got really serious about buying a house and saved enough to buy a small townhouse on my own. I sold it a year later to move to the UK. The money I got back from it enabled me to purchase my house with M and also start properly investing. I am an enthusiastic investor and have money in a few ETFs, index funds, and companies. I’ve made some mistakes and learnt a lot, but I’ve worked hard on my money mindset and behaviours. M and I have a shared vision to become financially independent in our 40s, so we are aggressively paying our mortgage off and investing in order to reach this goal. We don’t want to sacrifice enjoying the present though, so we have had a lot of conversations about balancing this goal with present fulfilment."