Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.
This week: "I am a paediatrician training in London, currently in my fifth year of being a doctor. I make good money but only because I work so much; if I worked 'normal' hours, the salary I think is not worth the responsibility we take on as doctors, especially with the NHS in the state it is in currently.
I was fortunate enough to buy a flat earlier this year after lots of saving and a lump sum from my grandparents after they passed away. I am very lucky to be in such a position and try to get as many people to stay as possible so they don’t have to spend on hotels/rent when they are in town. My boyfriend V moved in when I did and so far it’s going well!
I’ve always been quite careful and sensible with money, and am trying to save a decent chunk of my salary each month to put towards some work on the flat and some long trips I am hoping to take over the next couple of years.
V and I have a joint account that we use for food, travel, house items and anything else we will both use. As the flat is in my name I pay the mortgage and bills and V gives me £500 a month which goes into savings with the aim to move out of London in a few years together – somewhere with room for dogs!"
Industry: NHS
Age: 27
Location: London
Salary: £37,000 basic salary (if I worked 40 hours a week between 9am and 5pm Monday to Friday) + £15,000 overtime (because we work a 48 hour week contract + nights and weekends) = £52,000 total.
Paycheque amount: £2,888
Number of housemates: One (my boyfriend V).
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: Mortgage £895
Loan payments: Student loan comes out of my paycheque, it's about £150/month.
Utilities: Gas/elec £57, water £26.22, Netflix £7.99, council tax £64
Transportation: Contactless TfL ~£160
Phone bill: £29.99
Savings? £200 into account for lease extension on my flat, £500 from V for rent/house expenses that goes into a separate savings account + whatever I have left at end of month, usually £300-£1,000.
Other: RCPCH (Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health) fees £26.67/month, GMC (General Medical Council) fees £153/year (increases with seniority), Apple storage £0.79/month.
