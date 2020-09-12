Money Diary: A 25-Year-Old Operations Manager On 40k

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.
This week: "I’m a 25-year-old operations manager working in the media world. I live in London with my mum and three siblings. I graduated three years ago (LORD) and I’m currently saving to buy a house with my boyfriend of four years, A. I have spreadsheets for everything. Honestly, everything. These are what I use to fund my pre-COVID and (hopefully) post-COVID lifestyle. I received two promotions in quick succession last year and I’m currently working on a third one for the start of 2021 (y’all pray for me). I am a first-generation immigrant so while I was born here, my parents were not, and as the eldest of four children a lot of the financial responsibilities fall on me."
Industry: Media/publications
Age: 25
Location: London
Salary: £40,600
Paycheque amount: £2,392.37
Number of housemates: Four
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: £600
Loan payments: £101 student loan, taken from my salary.
Utilities: £0. Mum pays for those, I pay for everything else.
Transportation: £0 (YASSSS TO WFH).
Phone bill: £20 SIM only, I’ve reached that age where new tech is not the goal.
Savings? £17,617. I've luckily been able to save 12k of this in the last 12 months alone.
Other: £4,000 saved for holibobs which were meant to happen this year – Thailand will be seeing me at some point. £83.33 to pension taken by salary sacrifice. £3.99 for Audible, I read a lot. £8.99 for Netflix. £4 for Disney+, my bf pays for the rest. £40 for hot yoga. £11 for Headspace, which I get through work annually. £15 for an Insta workout subscription. £50 to a food bank charity, this hits close to home because my family has had to use this and there is no shame in needing to!
