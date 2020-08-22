Money Diary: An Operations Director In Cambridge On 122k

Monthly Expenses



Housing costs: £800 mortgage

Loan payments: £0

Utilities: Approx £400 (B contributes £300 to cover half the bills and some of the shared subscriptions so in reality only £100 for me).

Transportation: Virtually nonexistent right now – maybe £50pm on fuel (plus all the normal annual car costs).

Phone bill: £13 SIM only.

Savings: £70k spread across current account, ISAs, various saving pots and a stocks and shares ISA. I transfer all my spending money and some savings to Monzo each month and just leave my current account to get on with paying all the direct debits. At some point I need to make a firm decision and stop letting money sit around earning me no interest in case of a 'rainy day' or my perennial fear of redundancy. I do try to overpay my mortgage regularly but again have this fear of not having accessible cash.

Other: I have a disgusting number of subscriptions… Netflix £5.99, Prime £79pa, Apple Music £9.99, Audible £7.99, Beauty Pie £20pm, Dermatica subscription £20pm, lottery syndicate £20pm (worst thing I ever started doing, have paid into this for seven years and never won anything worth writing home about but daren't leave now – I rage about it every month), gym £150pm (including PT now that my gym is open again).