Money Diary: A Marketing Consultant & Online Shop Owner On 11k

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.
This week we're with a marketing consultant who works for two different clients on a freelance basis while juggling three online shops and a weekend retail job. She has just finished writing a book and is thinking about her next one.
She lives at home with her mum and is currently paying her 15% of what she makes by way of rent.
Age: 23
Location: Essex
Salary: £7,000-£11,000
Paycheque amount: £700-£1,000 depending on hours worked
Number of housemates: 1 (Mum) and 2 dogs
Monthly Expenses
Bills: £130 (£90 car insurance and tax, £11 tech insurance, £23 dental and optician cover).
Phone: Nil, contract is part of my dad’s work contract, I own my phone.
Transportation: £20-40 a month on fuel.
Loan repayments: Aiming to save minimum £100 per month to pay my dad for my car, which he bought upfront. Don’t reach it some months, over-save others. Currently owe around £3,300. He’s really relaxed about me paying him back but I aim to save around £500 every six months because I hate owing people money.
Savings? £360 ISA, £580 car repayments, £40 tax, £30 short term savings, £215 travel savings, £30 Christmas savings.
Other: £5.99 Microsoft Office subscription.
