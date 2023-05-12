This week: "I'm a 24-year-old Project Management graduate from Buckinghamshire. I left university last summer and moved back home after finishing my degree. When I got home, I started working as an office administrator for a fashion retail company. I worked for this company throughout my placement year and they asked me to come back after graduation. I made a plan to travel to Australia after graduating, so I took the offer to work with the brand for another six months and then go travelling afterwards. I was away for a few months and just returned home. When I got back, I asked my ex-manager if it was possible to return to my old role to get my cash flow started again and I start back with them this week. Since coming back, I've had to be on a strict budget and work out how much I have left to spend before receiving my first paycheque. I normally spend most of my time in the gym, catching up with friends and travelling as much as I can."