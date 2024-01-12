Money Diary: An Occupational Therapist On £28,500

Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?

I grew up in a household with an abusive father and one of his forms of abuse was financial. I mention this as it left me with quite a confused depiction of finances and lifestyle, as we went on lots of holidays but couldn’t afford for me and my brother to go on school trips, have new clothes and so on (because my dad controlled the money and spent it on himself). After they broke up, we struggled financially which meant at times going without heating, hot water, et cetera. Because of this, my mum is overly cautious with money, to the point where she still tells me off for spending, as she wants me to be financially stable and I think it’s very ingrained in her to spend virtually nothing. I also think due to my dad’s influence, I can have a taste for the finer things and be susceptible to treating myself when I feel bad. So I would say the messages were quite mixed, and it’s taken me a little while to find the balance between spending and saving, believing I deserve nice things but also ensuring I have enough for rent and rainy days.



If you have, when did you move out of your parents’/guardians’ house?

I moved out at 17 just before going to uni. I’ve stayed at my mum’s for a few months at a time since to get back on my feet at various points.