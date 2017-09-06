Housing costs: £0. I live with my boyfriend and we pay £2,570 ($3,300) in rent. The monthly payment withdrawals are tied to my boyfriend's bank account, so I technically don't pay anything. We operate differently than most couples, however, in the sense that we treat our income as completely shared. We do have separate accounts, but it is irrelevant which one of us pays for expenses. We do not pay each other back, split expenses, or keep track of who spent more at any given time. In our eyes, my money is entirely his, and his money is entirely mine.

Loan payments: None. I had six figures of student loans but made extra payments and I was able to pay them off in about three years.