Money Diary: A Museum Manager On 36.6k

Yes and no. I’m aware I’m privileged in a lot of ways, e.g. I’ve had familial financial support, own a house and have good job security and pension. However, I do feel like I should have more savings and be 'doing better' financially, whatever that means. I’m focusing on building up an emergency fund at the moment but also on trying to think less about the minutiae of money day to day. I’ve not been on my current salary for long and I think I’m slowly realising that I can enjoy myself a bit more and stress a bit less, especially while we don’t have any dependants or big responsibilities.