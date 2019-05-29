Money Diary: A 24-Year-Old On 24k Working Multiple Jobs In London

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.
This week: "Just your typical 24-year-old millennial here. Still debating what career path I should take and so I've picked up multiple jobs along the way. I make just enough to get by. I am super bad with money but when it gets down to the last £20 of my overdraft at the end of the month, I surprise myself by how far I can stretch that out."
Industry: Freelance photographer and writer / tech startup
Age: 24
Location: London
Salary: £24,000 + freelance work average £100 a month
Paycheque amount: £1,600 (with tax deducted)
Number of housemates: Two
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: £500 (I refuse to pay anything more)
Loan payments: Student loan comes directly out of my wages – about £50 each month. Oh, and the staggering overdraft: £900. If I have one regret in life, then it's getting an overdraft during my first year at uni. Three years later, I am still in it.
Utilities: My bills vary each month so there's no exact amount. Cleaner £13.34/month, gas £70.73 every three months, council tax £35.35/month, internet £13.42/month.
Transportation: £30/week
Phone bill: £35
Savings? £0.14 (well done me!)
Other: Spotify £4.99, ClassPass £25, Format website £9.99, Netflix £5.99
