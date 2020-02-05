Money Diary: A 29-Year-Old Maths Tutor In London On 30k

Housing costs: £787 mortgage split with my boyfriend, £158 council tax (split). We are both very lucky in that neither of our parents charge us any rent while we temporarily live with them.

Loan payments: Only student loan, which stands at around £3,900, paid yearly after the tax return.

Utilities: £5 in electricity bills (as we are not living in the flat right now).

Transportation: Around £50 per month: £30-35 in petrol and £15-20 in Oyster card top-ups.

Phone bill: £7.39

Savings? £50k in premium bonds, £35k in ISA, £8k in a stocks and shares ISA and around £8k in various savings/current accounts. (I realise this is a lot for my age and is mainly from earning a killing while in finance. If you are wondering why I don’t just pay off more of my mortgage, it’s because my boyfriend and I have gone 50:50 and he cannot afford to make more payments.)

Other: £3 Netflix (£11.99 split between four people), £8.50 parking permit on my road.