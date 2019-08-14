Money Diary: A New Mum On Maternity Leave In Portsmouth

Housing costs: Mortgage is just about to drop from £968 to £720. Council tax £110. All split between two. House insurance £22.

Loan payments: Student loan deducted at source.

Utilities: Gas and electric £66, pet insurance £16, internet £25 – all split between the two of us.

Transportation: Car tax and insurance £70. Less than £40 petrol a month.

Phone bill: £60 for the two of us.

Savings? We usually put away between £400-£800 a month. This is the last month we will be able to save anything properly and we will now start dipping into savings to make up for my maternity pay. We have £7,000 in savings and L has £3,500...not bad for 3 months old! I have an account called Mummy and L where I put any extra earnings and use the funds to spend on him and I doing stuff together. This has £124 in it at the moment.

Other: Spotify family £14.99, Netflix £5.99, life insurance x2 £20, gym £35.