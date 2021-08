Welcome to Money Diaries , where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.This week: "I'm a 23-year-old who works in communications in the Northeast of Scotland. When the pandemic hit, I was just graduating from my undergraduate degree and struggling to get a job. Due to this, I decided to use the time to do a masters in communications. I really didn’t expect the whole course to be online and I've really missed out on the social aspect of the course.Last month I finally hung up my apron from my minimum wage waitressing job and started my first full-time job. Two years ago, I decided I wanted to work for this company, and now I actually am – I still can’t believe it! I have had a part-time job since I was 15 and have done numerous internships, work experience, and volunteering positions and now I can finally say it was worth it. I'm currently finishing up my masters in the evenings with just my dissertation left to do.I decided to move home in my fourth year of university as I was only scheduled eight contact hours. I was also knee-deep in my student overdraft from when I studied abroad for the semester and I felt really really anxious about getting myself in further debt. Ultimately, this was the best decision as the pandemic hit in my final year and I would have ended up moving home anyway.I 100% acknowledge how privileged I am to be able to live at home as I know everyone isn’t so fortunate. My dad is comfortable and won’t accept any money from me for rent as he wants me to have some money behind me when I move out. Me and my boyfriend, C, are planning on moving up to Aberdeen when I finally finish my dissertation at the end of September."Internal communications23A little village in Northeast Scotland£26,155I haven’t received my first paycheque yet, but I think around £1,700pm.Three: Dad, brother B, and sister Z.