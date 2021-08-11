Story from Money Diaries

Money Diary: A 22-Year-Old Master’s Student On 26k In North East Scotland

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.

This week: "I'm a 23-year-old who works in communications in the Northeast of Scotland. When the pandemic hit, I was just graduating from my undergraduate degree and struggling to get a job. Due to this, I decided to use the time to do a masters in communications. I really didn’t expect the whole course to be online and I've really missed out on the social aspect of the course.
 
Last month I finally hung up my apron from my minimum wage waitressing job and started my first full-time job. Two years ago, I decided I wanted to work for this company, and now I actually am – I still can’t believe it! I have had a part-time job since I was 15 and have done numerous internships, work experience, and volunteering positions and now I can finally say it was worth it. I'm currently finishing up my masters in the evenings with just my dissertation left to do.
 
I decided to move home in my fourth year of university as I was only scheduled eight contact hours. I was also knee-deep in my student overdraft from when I studied abroad for the semester and I felt really really anxious about getting myself in further debt. Ultimately, this was the best decision as the pandemic hit in my final year and I would have ended up moving home anyway.
 
I 100% acknowledge how privileged I am to be able to live at home as I know everyone isn’t so fortunate. My dad is comfortable and won’t accept any money from me for rent as he wants me to have some money behind me when I move out. Me and my boyfriend, C, are planning on moving up to Aberdeen when I finally finish my dissertation at the end of September."
 
Industry: Internal communications
Age: 23
Location: A little village in Northeast Scotland
Salary: £26,155
Paycheque amount: I haven’t received my first paycheque yet, but I think around £1,700pm.
Number of housemates: Three: Dad, brother B, and sister Z.

Monthly expenses
Housing Costs: £0
Loan Payments: £190 PCP car payment (Split with C so £95), I have a credit card I pay off in full every month, and will also have to start paying back my student loan soon.
Savings? £555.55 in a Monzo 1p savings pot. £7,461 in a Monzo general savings pot. £199 in a Monzo holiday savings pot and £2,098 in a Skipton LISA. As a student, I always tried to save my wage and live off my loan but this didn’t always happen. All my savings have been from working in my part-time job. Before my waitressing job I earned a bit more than minimum wage and often worked 20+ hours a week so it was easier to save.
All other monthly expenses: Phone bill £29.99 (24 months 0% Apple loan) plus £10 for GiffGaff. I have another 12 months until the Apple loan is paid. Subscriptions: £13.99 Spotify (Duel account with C), £8 dollar shave club every 2 months, £3.99 Amazon Prime Student. C pays for Netflix and Disney and Dad pays for NowTV. I also spend around £50 a month on petrol.

