Money Diary: A Marketing Manager 50k

Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?

We didn’t really have any conversations about money except for the golden rule of 'don’t spend beyond your needs'. We were able to go on holiday about once a year and I was always able to do extracurricular activities. However, my parents definitely wouldn’t spend frivolously and kept to a fairly strict budget for our groceries and clothes and we very rarely ate out. While there were some small anxieties around money growing up, as my parents have gotten older they have definitely gotten more comfortable with money as they are still working but don’t have dependants and a large mortgage.