Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?

Both my parents were very mindful of money when I was growing up. We didn’t have a lot of it but my dad was (and still is) a big saver and learned a lot about investing. He worked out of town and was only around one week per month, and my mom didn’t know a lot about money (and to be honest, still doesn’t) so we never had any big conversations about finances. Now that I’m older, my dad has given me some great advice about money but I definitely wish we'd had those conversations sooner.