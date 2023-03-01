Money Diary: A Marketing Manager On Merseyside On 35k

This week: "I’m a 28-year old marketing manager living in northwest England with my partner (A) and cat (C). I’m originally from Germany and went to university there, then moved to the UK right after finishing my degree. Since moving over, I’ve been slowly progressing in my career and getting my life together and I’m now at a point where I’m pretty happy with where I’m at in life. I do sometimes wonder whether moving to the UK was the right decision, especially post-Brexit, with the recent cost of living crisis and the struggles within the NHS. However, I think I would have ended up regretting it if I’d not at least tried. I plan on staying in the UK for the long term but it’s good to know I could always move back to Germany if things got worse.