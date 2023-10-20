Money Diary: A Marketing Consultant On £45,000

This week: “I’m a 29-year-old working in marketing in London. I enjoy my job, the people are nice and I have a great work-life balance on the whole. I’ve been in London for about eight years now and have lived in five different places during that time (I realise that’s quite a lot now I’m writing this!). I grew up about an hour from London, but since my parents divorced and my childhood home isn’t there anymore, the city definitely feels like my true home.

I’m currently in a bit of a vicious cycle with money. A couple of years ago I had a cosmetic procedure, which I don’t regret at all as it was a lifelong insecurity. I saved up part of the money myself but I also borrowed money from a relative to pay for the rest. While I was lucky to not have to take out a bank loan, until recently I’ve been paying that off every month, which was almost like a second rent. I also had to move at short notice earlier in the year as my previous landlord decided to put the rent up by £700. All of this has meant that I’ve not been able to build any savings and with my 30th on the horizon, establishing some financial security is my top priority.”