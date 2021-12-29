Money Diary: A 27-Year-Old Marketing Consultant On 37k

Monthly Expenses



Housing costs: I have an unusual arrangement in that I rent off a friend who owns the house (with his girlfriend) so I pay rent to them rather than a landlord. Because it's their house, they sort the bills etc. (which is lucky for me but makes sense I guess) so I have a direct debit of £800 to him every month to cover my rent, bills and council tax.

Loan payments: I have a student loan, which comes out before my paycheque is issued. I also have about £500 on my credit card because of some overspending last month so am paying that back incrementally.

Savings? I have £10,000 in a savings account which I try to put the same amount of money into after my paycheque each month, then dip into it if I need to (though I try not to). I also have a holiday pot in Monzo. I use the 'round up' function but am always stumped at how this fails to accrue any meaningful amount of money – about £30 after six months!

Pension? I have a pension which I pay 5% into via salary sacrifice. I’m yet to consolidate this with the pension pots from my two previous jobs.

Utilities: Taken care of by my friend-landlord but council tax is around £40 each and bills are in the region of £70 each.

All other monthly expenses: Phone bill £20. Subscriptions: I have a wool subscription for £12, a direct debit to a charity for a cause close to my heart £30, and a rugby club membership which is yearly but works out to around £15.40 a month.