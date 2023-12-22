Money Diary: A Marketing Brand Manager On £43,656

This week: “I’m a 33-year-old working semi-remotely in marketing. I’ve been in this industry since I graduated university, and at my current company for about five years. Prior to COVID-19 I was full time in the office but the policy is now super flexible, allowing us to go in whenever and however often we choose. I love my job and I’ve been very fortunate to have three promotions and pay rises, though with the state of living costs I often wonder how far my salary can and will have to stretch in the future. I live with my sister, K, in an apartment we bought together five years ago. This was not originally in either of our plans but after house hunting separately for a while, we soon realised we could afford a nicer place if we pooled resources and it’s worked out really well. The service charge and ground rent can be eye-watering sometimes so we’re fortunate to be able to share this cost, and we both love our apartment so it’s worth it!”