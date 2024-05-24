Money Diary: A Marketing Account Manager On £37,500

This week: “I’m 36 years old and currently two months into my maternity leave (on statutory maternity pay). Me and my husband, R, moved into our home five years ago and we got very lucky as we remortgaged on a five-year fixed rate in 2020 when interest rates were super low. We’ve been together for 12 years, and married for four. We’ve had a rollercoaster few years of pregnancies, losses and finally bringing home our rainbow baby. Because of all this, career and pay progression hasn’t been a priority for me at all. My salary has stayed the same for over five years, although I did drop to a four-day week a couple of years ago for the same monthly pay. I do occasionally worry I’ve fallen behind with my career, and I think I’ll have a bit of a career focus after my maternity leave has finished. But for now, I am just really enjoying my leave and our lovely, lovely baby."