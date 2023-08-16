This week: "I moved to London for my first graduate job last autumn. I was really happy to move to the city as I felt ready for something more exciting after going to uni in a small town. I love London and love having my first proper home with my boyfriend, B. We have been together since school so it feels like a long time coming, getting to have a home and build a life together in a new place. Financially, I constantly feel torn between broke and boujie. I’m either spending way above my means and saying yes to everything or I’m convinced that spending £3 on a coffee is going to bankrupt me. I do have an awareness that I’m young and I’m new to the city and the most important thing at the moment is getting all the experiences in rather than worrying about saving lots. It’s unsustainable for us to live in London forever and we both want to move back to Wales at some point to live close to our families so for now I’m loving the dinners, concerts, theatres and markets, even if my bank account isn’t so much."