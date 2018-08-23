6:30 a.m. — Back home from the gym, and I'm so glad I went. As hard as it is to get up, it makes my day much better when I do. Then I make breakfast — over medium eggs on a bed of lemon arugula and avocado toast with feta and Trader Joe's Everything but the Bagel seasoning. Best. Breakfast. Ever. I'm out the door and heading to work by 8:02. I work at a talent agency Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., and it's hard not to dread the longgggg days, but I recently read The Power of Now by Eckhart Tolle and have been working on being present and not worrying about anything else.