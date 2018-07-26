A Week In Los Angeles, CA, On An $80,000 Salary

3 p.m. — I settle in for a few hours of studying. I'm enrolled in a 10-week online business course at Harvard. The course cost $1,900, which is the most money I've ever spent on anything ever. I debated for weeks over whether I should do it. At the time, I was feeling so lost and unmotivated. I moved to L.A. for a job that wasn't challenging me in the way I thought it would, and I couldn't decide what my next step should be — a different job, business school, freelance? I had a feeling the intensity of the course would stir up motivation, so I decided to enroll. I'm still undecided about business school, but I was right about the motivation. I feel like my brain is awake again, and I'm taking the initiative at work to create projects for myself that make me feel challenged. Also I put the tuition charge on my travel rewards card, so at the very least I earned points towards our trip to Italy later this year.